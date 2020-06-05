AMERICA–On Friday, June 5, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the section of 16th street in front of the White House is officially renamed as “Black Lives Matter Plazza.”

Bowser mentioned that MuralsDC, a program in Washington D.C., has reached out to artists across the city to turn graffiti into beautiful messages and beautiful art. They painted “BLACK LIVES MATTER” in yellow capital letters, which take up two blocks along the 16th street.

“I want to welcome all peaceful protestors to Washington, DC. I’m joined by members of the Council of Washington, DC, and we want to call attention today to make sure our nation is more fair and more just and that black lives and black humanity matter in our nation,” said Bowser during the speech as the new street sign for “Black Lives Matter Plaza” was unveiled.

“As Washingtonians, we simply all want to be here together in peace to demonstrate that in America, you can peacefully assemble. You can bring grievances to your government and you can demand change,” said Bowser. She mentioned that people of all backgrounds and beliefs were peacefully exercising First Amendment rights.

“This is a performative distraction from real policy changes. Bowser has consistently been on the wrong side of BLMDC history. This is to appease white liberals while ignoring our demands. Black Lives Matter means defund the police,” BlackLivesMatter DC responded via Twitter.

A march will be held in downtown D.C. on Saturday, June 6. Bowser said she expects it to be a peaceful and sizable demonstration.