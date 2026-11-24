MALIBU/WOODLAND HILLS—A Malibu man and a Woodland Hills woman were among the drivers Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman highlighted at a press conference this Monday, November 23, 2026. Hochman made it clear that careless, reckless, and intoxicated drivers will face serious consequences during the Thanksgiving holiday. His office has filed more than 170 murder or manslaughter cases since November 2025 against drivers accused of killing someone behind the wheel.

According to a five-year analysis of CHP crash data from 2021 through 2025, the City of Los Angeles recorded 234 total DUI crashes over Thanksgiving weekend, which is higher than any other city in California. The data shows the crashes resulted in 166 injuries and caused the deaths of 5 people.

The DA’s office named two locals in its list of recent cases, Fraser Michael Bohm, 25, of Malibu, and Esmeralda Diaz, 39, of Woodland Hills. Bohm is accused of causing a fatal crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on October 17, 2023, that killed four Pepperdine University students. Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams were walking nearby when Bohm allegedly lost control and drove onto the shoulder.

Prosecutors pulled data from Bohm’s BMW and allege he reached speeds of up to 104 mph in a 45 mph zone and was traveling 99 mph at the moment of impact. Bohm faces four counts of murder and four felony counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. He could receive multiple life sentences if convicted, and a pretrial hearing is set for December 1, 2026, at the Van Nuys Courthouse.

Diaz is accused of killing a pedestrian in Hollywood shortly before 11 p.m. on October 4, 2026. Prosecutors allege she was under the influence of alcohol when she sped through a marked crosswalk at Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue. Her passenger was also injured in the crash.

Diaz is charged with murder, two felony DUI counts involving injury, and a misdemeanor count of methamphetamine possession. She has pleaded not guilty and faces 18 years to life in state prison if convicted. She remains in custody on $2 million bail ahead of a January 21, 2027, hearing at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Officials at the press conference urged drivers to plan a sober ride before the first drink, use rideshare or public transit, and take the keys from anyone too impaired to drive. LAPD and CHP said drivers can expect more patrols and DUI checkpoints throughout the holiday season. Anyone who spots an impaired driver is asked to call 911 when it is safe to do so.

Hochman encouraged drivers to think twice before getting behind the wheel this holiday season. Hochman stated, “If you decide to put the lives of others at risk by driving under the influence, speeding, racing, or any other dangerous driving, you will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.” The charges are allegations, and both defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.