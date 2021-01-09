BEVERLY HILLS—Jonathan Lyndale Kirk 29, known in the entertainment industry as an American songwriter, singer, and rapper DaBaby was detained by the Beverly Hills Police Department and arrested on Thursday, January 7 for allegedly possessing a loaded concealed weapon.

According to reports from the Beverly Hills police authorities, the rapper was at a Gucci store located on the 300 block of Rodeo Drive around 4:30 p.m. when security personal called the station to report that several men were walking around the store and noticed that one of the men had a firearm in his waistband.

When officers arrived on the scene, a group of male individuals were entering a vehicle and were preparing to leave the location. Police approached the men and shortly after an investigation, police reported a 9mm handgun was found.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s booking information, DaBaby was arrested and then released on a $35,000 bond and is expected to be in court on January 11. The other men were released.

Kirk was arrested in Miami in January 2020 for allegedly assaulting a music promoter.

Kirk won the BET award for the category Best Male Hip Hop Artist in 2020 and was nominated six times for a Grammy. His hit songs include Rockstar, Bop, and Suge.