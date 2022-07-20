WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is spreading the word about the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) Pet Licensing amnesty program. To provide an opportunity for pet owners to renew their pet licenses, the DACC is waiving late fees for renewed or new licenses when purchased between August 1 and October 31.

According to a press release from the city of West Hollywood, all dogs and cats in the region – as well as in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County – must be licensed. Dog and cat licenses are an important means of identification. Pets must be re-vaccinated each year, or every three years with an approved three-year vaccine. Failure to vaccinate or license a dog or cat may result in fines or penalties. The County of Los Angeles requires all dogs and cats to be spayed or neutered as well as microchipped. Reduced license fees are provided for spayed and neutered pets.

Failure to renew a pet license can result in a late penalty equal to the cost of the license. Owners of unlicensed pets brought into compliance by the DACC Field Licensing Enforcement program will be assessed an additional field licensing enforcement fee of $40.

For more details visit https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/licensing/ or call the DACC’s Enforcement Services Bureau’s Licensing Division at (562) 345-0400. Residents may contact West Hollywood’s Neighborhood and Business Safety Division at (323) 848-6437 or by email at code@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing email code@weho.org.