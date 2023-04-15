NEW YORK, NY—The NBA announced Friday, April 14, that the Dallas Mavericks team were issued a $750,000 fine for violating the “player resting policy.”

They were referring to the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Chicago Bulls on April 7. The NBA said in a statement:

“The Mavericks violated the league’s player resting policy and demonstrated through actions and public statements the organization’s desire to lose the game in order to improve the chances of keeping its first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.”

Those not included were Kyrie Irving, Maxi Kleber, Christian Wood and Josh Green. Irving and Kleber were listed as injured. The Mavericks lost by a score of 115-112.

“The Dallas Mavericks’ decision to restrict key players from fully participating in an elimination game last Friday against Chicago undermined the integrity of our sport,” stated Joe Dumars, NBA Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

The Dallas Mavericks is owned by businessman Mark Cuban. Cuban has appeared on over 100 episodes of the TV show “Shark Tank.” The 64 year-old purchased the Mavericks in 2000. The Mavericks finished the regular season with a record of 38-44.