SANTA MONICA—Lt. Erika Aklufi of the Santa Monica Police Department informed Canyon News via email on October 28, that a suspect connected to a stabbing that transpired earlier in the month has been arrested.

Authorities reported on October 16 around 7 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Broadway about a call of a bleeding man lying on the sidewalk.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim was stabbed. He was identified as being homeless, after his recent arrival to Santa Monica from Kentucky. He was able to provide a general description of the suspect along with a possible first name. Through surveillance video and follow-up investigation, SMPD Detectives identified a suspect.

On October 23, Damian Garcia, 23, was located and arrested for the assault. Garcia is also homeless and new to Santa Monica from Florida. During his arraignment on October 25, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed one felony count of 245(a)(1)PC (Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Great Bodily Injury).

Garcia is additionally being held on a fugitive warrant from Florida and will face extradition. He remains in custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Garcia’s criminal history includes Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Burglary to an Inhabited Dwelling, Vehicle Theft, Armed Robbery, and Resisting Arrest with Violence.

Anyone with additional details about the stabbing is asked to contact Det. Ben Jenkins at (310) 458-4884, Sgt. Chad Goodwin at (310) 458-8931, or the Watch Commander desk 24 hours a day at (310) 458-8427.