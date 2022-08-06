HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Wednesday, August 3, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives from the Hollywood Division arrested Dammion Jamar Adkins, 33, from Lancaster for 243(D) PC- Felony battery with Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently being held without bail. His booking number is #6432300.



According to a press release on the LAPD website, on July 29, at approximately 2:15 a.m., LAPD Hollywood Division responded to a call to a parking garage at 1700 North Las Palmas Avenue in Hollywood Hills, California for a battery investigation.



Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a female victim, Cynthia Sturgis, lying on the parking garage floor unconscious. Sturgis was severely beaten, knocked unconscious, and then kicked in the face by the suspect who was later identified as Damion Jamar Adkins.



Video footage of the assault was captured on cell phone video. It went viral after being posted on social media.



Graphic video warning for sensitive viewers.



YouTube video footage depicts the victim, Cynthia Sturgis, telling her story of her 26th Birthday celebration. She and her friends had been celebrating her birthday at Revel Lounge. The suspects would not allow the victim and her friends to leave the parking garage.



Sturgis tells reporters that Adkins threatened to run over her head with their car. A friend of the victim moved her out of the way of the car before the suspects were able to do further damage.



