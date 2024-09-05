HOLLYWOOD—It is hard to believe that the ABC reality competition series “Dancing With the Stars” is still airing. It has been a staple for quite some time and has lost a bit of its allure over the years. The so-called stars, are not really stars like the big names of the past. If anything it is more relegated to former TV stars, reality stars or celebs looking for a quick payday.

With that said, the entire cast was unveiled on Wednesday, September 4. Of course it wouldn’t be “DWTS” if a contestant from the recent season of “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette” wasn’t part of the cast. This season that contestant is Jenn Tran, whose journey for love didn’t end great in Tuesday night’s finale of “The Bachelorette.” However, Tran won’t be the only “Bachelor” alum to dance as former “Bachelor” Joey Graziadei will also hit the dance floor.

Other celebrities joining the mix include NBA player Dwight Howard, “Beverly Hills 90210” alum Tori Spelling, actor Eric Roberts, Anna Delvey, yes that Anna people. There is also “Family Matters” star Reginald VelJohnson, former NFL Patriots star Danny Amendola, ruby player Ilona Maher, actor Chandley Kinney, model Brooks Nader and former and now returned “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks. Yes, that Phaedra people the woman who made up that nasty rumor about her former co-star Kandi Burress that led to her initial firing from the series after season 9, only to be brought back for season 16 after some long tenured housewives quit the show or were fired. Yeah, the allure of the reality TV star on reality competition series is truly waning in my opinion.

Not a lot of big names here, but if we’re being honest, Howard, Spelling and Amendola are the big ones that I noticed immediately and I’m secretly rooting for Tori, as I think her victory would be one viewers and fans of Spelling would love to see. The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres September 17 on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.