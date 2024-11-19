MALIBU—On Monday, November 18, the city of Malibu reported that dangerous fire weather is expected from Monday night November 18 thru Thursday, November 21, due to Santa Ana winds 15 – 30 mph, gusts up to 45 mph in some areas.

The public should be prepared for potential fires, evacuations, power & traffic signal outages, hazardous roads. Come to a complete stop at any malfunctioning traffic signal. Individuals should be extremely cautious with any activities that could start a fire, such as working with landscaping equipment.

Closely monitor weather conditions and emergency information on local news, especially AM / FM radio which will function with handheld and car radios which will work when the power is out.

Look up and note your zone on Genasys Zone, LA County’s emergency information website at https://protect.genasys.com/search. During a disaster, evacuation, shelter and other emergency information will be posted there, and agencies will use those zones in messaging.

On November 6, the Broad Fire in Malibu led to power outages west of Malibu and the nearby Santa Monica Mountains into Calabasas and Agoura Hills. The public was warned to be prepared for possible evacuations, power outages, hazardous road conditions, and traffic signal cuts. Motorists were advised to stop completely at any intersection with a traffic light that is not functioning properly according to California law. Monitor AM/FM radio (99.1 FM KBUU) for information.

Some residents were warned and forced to evacuate as a result of the Broad Fire. The Red Flag warning was in effect until Thursday morning with wind gusts up to 75 mph were expected. Santa Monica College campus in Malibu was closed Wednesday as a result of the fire.

The public is informed to make sure that sign up for emergency alerts from the city of Malibu, at www.malibucity.org/alerts, and LA County, at https://ready.lacounty.gov/alerts.