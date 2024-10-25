HOLLYWOOD—I am trying to fathom how Sharon is living with herself after the crime she committed on “The Young and the Restless.” Yes, Sharon committed the ultimate crime: MURDER and is causing plenty of heartache for Daniel, Lucy and Phyllis. How Sharon can even look Lucy in the face as she breaks down in tears about losing Heather is unfathomable.

Making the matter worse is Sharon’s plan to frame Daniel is starting to unfold in the worse possible way. How so? Those bloody rags that Sharon stashed in the alcohol cabinet were discovered by Chance when Daniel gave him permission to search his home. Yes, Daniel, I get you have nothing to hide, but I would have forced Chance to get a search warrant. Why? It feels just too damn obvious for me.

Chance are you seriously buying what Sharon is selling that Heather and Daniel were arguing and that she was afraid of her lover? C’mon if anything these two have been more united than ever, after what unfolded with Lucy and Faith and that car crash. If anything, look at the behavior that Sharon has displayed in a public sphere that has everyone in town chatting under their breathe.

Daniel is going to need legal representation very soon, as an arrest appears imminent, and a face from the past could be his ticket to proving his innocence. Why? Phyllis suspects that Sharon may have had a hand in Heather’s demise. Ding, ding, ding, Phyllis you are indeed on the right track. She pushed her theory to Nick, who doesn’t want to believe the mother of his children could commit such a heinous crime. As Phyllis recollected with her kids and Lucy, Sharon caused her to tumble down a flight of stairs putting her into a coma for more than a year. Not to mention, she did recently kill Cameron to save her own life and that of her daughter.

We all know once Phyllis has a hunch she does not let anything go, so I expect to see plenty of friction erupt between these two ladies as we are nearing ever closer to November Sweeps. So we should expect a big bomb to drop sometime within the next week or two that I’m hoping explains how the writers plan to get Sharon out of the corner that she has been put into.

With that said, Phyllis is also fighting another battle involving Billy. Yes, Jill has laid down the hammer on Billy after learning about all of his shenanigans with Chancellor Abbott. Yes, Jill has learned that Lily was fired, Chance quit, Phyllis was hired and the company is in disarray. Jill informed Billy to fire Phyllis or else. What did Billy do? Precisely what Jill asked, leaving Phyllis begging and flustered as hell. She vowed to prove Billy wrong, and I suspect she will come out on top as a result.

With that said, Billy and Sally have gotten much closer. Why? After sharing a few drinks, the drunken, broken lovers shared a kiss. Yes, I pegged this some time ago, but it seems the writers really may be angling to have Billy and Sally become an item after being cheated on.

Yes, I can already see the jealously coming from Adam who is still hoping for a reconciliation with Sally, but the redhead WANTS NOTHING TO DO WITH HIM. Can you imagine Adam discovering that his sworn enemy (Billy) is hooking up with his ex? Talk about war and with Victor already forcing Adam to go after Billy to finally get his hands on Chancellor Abbott things could become very nasty. I will admit, I want to see Billy come out on top here. I still cannot get over Adam being the reason that Delia died and him getting a slap on the hand. Sorry, the death of a child when it could have been prevented is unforgiveable.

Speaking of Victor, he is creating another war, where he might have two enemies of his align to take him down. Those being Lily and Jack. Lily had egg on her face after discovering that Victor and Nikki hoodwinked her like Devon and Nate warned. Lily is pissed and tossed aside any of Nikki’s chances to reconcile. Jack learned something epic from Audra: Victor was the silent partner in Glissade, which Kyle turned his back on the family business for.

It is looking like Diane and Jack are about to create a massive ruse in relation to their relationship to pull the wool over Victor. Oh, this is devious, but I so love it because it would so stick it to Victor in a way that he never expected, especially if it takes Victor down a peg or two, which is long overdo “Y&R” fans.