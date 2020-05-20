LAUREL CANYON—May 19. 26-year-old, tattoo artist, Daniel Silva has officially been charged with one count of murder for the death of YouTube influencer, Corey La Barrie.

Silva lost control while driving a black 2020 McLaren 600LT and hit a street sigh and a tree on the corner of Carpenter Ave and Huston St. in Valley Village on the evening of May 10 around 9:40 p.m. La Barrie who was in the passenger’s seat passed away at the hospital that evening. The two gentlemen were celebrating La Barrie’s 25th birthday earlier that night and had been seen drinking alcohol by witnesses before the crash occurred.

Spectators assumed that Silva would be charged with murder because he was driving the car that caused the fatal accident and today the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office confirmed the murder charge.

In a news release published by the D.A.’s office it stated, “Daniel Joseph Silva of North Hollywood faces one count of murder.” If Silva is charged as guilty of murder, he could face a “possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison.”

Silva was featured on season 10 of the television reality show “Ink Master” and currently has 1.1 million followers on social media platform, Instagram. La Barrie was a YouTube influencer that filmed his last video admitting his plan to “get a little bit drunk” on the night of May 10 being that it was his birthday. Watch La Barrie’s YouTube Video here.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department and Valley Traffic Station. Valley Traffic Station told Canyon News reporter that a DUI has not been confirmed and that such information will be released by detectives later on.

Twitter users are commenting a broad range of opinions on the defendant’s charge. Some saying it’s “good” while others say “it’s both of their faults. Don’t drink and drive or get in a car with someone who you know has been drinking.”