CALIFORNIA—Young boxing prospect, Danny Gonzalez, 22, who was signed under the banner of boxing great, Floyd Mayweather’s promotion company, “The Money Team,” died from a gunshot wound in Moreno Valley, California on Monday, September 7.

While spending time with friends on Labor Day, Gonzalez, and two others, were victims of violence, when an unidentified man approached them and opened fire. Authorities have not been able to determine the motive for the shooting or if the shooter knew who Gonzalez was.

All three individuals were shot, but Gonzalez died from injuries sustained. Two teenagers who were also shot, sustained injuries that were non-life threatening.

Following the incident, initial reports to police noted that “Deputies arrived within minutes and located three male victims with gunshot wounds. One adult male succumbed to his injuries at the scene, and two minors were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

Authorities are currently looking for the suspect, but have not released any details to the public.

Once the news of Gonzalez’s death was confirmed, the President of the World Boxing Council (WBC), Mauricio Sulaiman, took to Twitter to offer his condolences:

We are very sad to report the tragic death of boxer and top prospect, Danny González. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Gonzalez family at this hard time. May Danny rest in eternal peace🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/tu1bvQ5vTQ — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) September 8, 2020

Mayweather, who had signed Gonzalez to his boxing promotion in 2016, when he was just 18-years old, also posted a statement via Twitter.

After signing Gonzalez, Mayweather praised the young boxer, saying: “There are certain times when you know you’ve just struck gold and this is one of them.” He also touted his “incredible amateur record,” which was 96-13, and that he would be a “force to be reckoned with!”