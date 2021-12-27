MALIBU—At the December 13, Malibu City Council meeting, members approved on first reading an amendment to the City’s Dark Sky Ordinance to extend the deadlines for compliance for commercial, residential and institutional districts.

According to the city of Malibu website, the Dark Sky Ordinance is meant to protect Malibu’s environment and community quality of life from light pollution. The item will return for a second reading and adoption on January 10, 2022. City Council directed staff to begin a public education program as soon as practicable with the goal of helping residents and businesses comply with the regulations and deadlines.

The staff report and agenda for the January 10 meeting will be posted prior to the meeting on the website. For more information about the Dark Sky Ordinance, visit the city of Malibu website.