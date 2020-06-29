WEST HOLLYWOOD- Los Angeles Police Department’s West Division captured 21 year old Darryll Mercadel, a suspect in a series of sexual batteries occurring in the Palms and Venice neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Between May 14 and June 16, 2020, detectives with the LAPD’s Operations West Bureau have identified as many as 13 possible incidents with potential additional occurrences in Culver City and Marina Del Rey.

The suspects involved in the series of attacks have approached young females who are walking or jogging alone on streets during early evening hours. Witnesses to the crimes have described the suspects as African American males in their early 20’s wearing athletic clothing. The suspects grab the women’s buttocks and breasts, then flee on foot, on skateboards, bicycles, and in several instances, in a silver Mercedes Benz sedan.

Both suspects have not been seen together but appear to have been working together as they are both connected to the silver Mercedes Benz.

Detectives are still actively looking for the 2nd suspect described as an African American male of medium height & heavier build in his early 20’s. Detectives are requesting that anyone with information that could lead to the identification of the second suspect contact LAPD’s West Bureau Special Assault Section at 213-473-0447.