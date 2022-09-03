WEST HOLLYWOOD—On August 25, the West Hollywood City Council Women’s Advisory Board members approved the free distribution of date rape kits to be distributed to nightclubs, restaurants, and bars in West Hollywood, to enable the testing of 5 possible date rape drugs that are frequently slipped into women’s drinks.

The test strips are designed to show if a patron’s drink was spiked with drugs such as flunitrazepam, Ketamine, and gama hydroxybutyric acid (GHB). The patron places a drop of their drink onto the strip to test it for the presence of drugs.





According to reports, close to 11 million women are sexually assaulted/raped while drunk, high, or drugged annually in the United States.



Women’s Advisory Board Chair, Keely Field spoke out about the seriousness of the drugs used to take advantage of women often making them despondent, incapable of making decisions, or remembering what happened to them.



“This is not just something that happened to me,” Field shared with her fellow board members. “This is something that happens every night, not just [in] West Hollywood.”



“If someone could take their pinky and see what’s in their drink by literally putting it in from their straw, put on a card, see if there’s GHB, Ketamine, or even ground up horse tranquilizer pills in my case, they won’t continue to drink their drink, be assaulted later, and left on the floor.”



According to reports the drug referred to as GHB can be consumed by swallowing in liquid or powder form, mixed in water, or swallowed as a tablet or pill. It causes an intense euphoric rush of happy feelings or hallucinations. GHB is said to have killed more people than the popular drug called, ecstasy.



GHB side effects include vomiting, difficulty breathing, decreased heart rate, and seizures.



Police Station 6 posted the following advisory on date rape drugs.



“Any mind-altering drug can be considered a date rape drug.



NEVER accept an open drink (can, bottle, cup, etc..).



NEVER remove yourself from the safety net of your friends. If you start feeling sick, you may have been drugged.



NEVER leave someone alone who has been sick until they are with a trusted adult. They may have been drugged.”

New straws are on the market that are able to detect if drugs are present. There is also nail polish that is able to detect drugs as well. The polish turns color if drugs are present.



The Women’s Advisory Board addresses matters relating to the advocacy on behalf of women’s rights such as economic equality, reproductive rights, violence against women, and sexual harassment.



West Hollywood City Council Women’s Advisory Board members include; Chair, Keely Field, Vice Chair, Sajji Lazarus, and members, Melissa Pumer, Tina Moore, Danielle Nisim, Angela De Silva, Nicole Payton, and Clara Juhn.