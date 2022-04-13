SHERMAN OAKS—On Saturday, April 9, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LASD) answered a call at approximately 12:07 p.m. at 3363 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, regarding an unconscious tree trimmer dangling upside down from a tree approximately 50 feet from the ground. The coroner’s office later identified the victim as 70-year-old, David Cerigioni.

A total of 40 firefighters along with FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue Operations responded to the scene. Cerigioni was lowered to the ground by a truck-mounted latter, rope and harness, where he was later pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is underway.

According to reports, there were live electrical wires nearby. The cause of death has not been determined. Cerigioni was a seasoned tree trimmer, who had worked in the industry for close to 50 years.

A GoFundMe account has been set up on Facebook to help the family with funeral costs and other expenses.

Cerigioni was remembered by friends and family as having a heart of gold. “He loved cutting trees,” the best friend of one of his adult children stated. He leaves behind his wife, Jessica, one daughter, and one granddaughter.