SANTA BARBARA—On Thursday, January 19, two-time Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Fame inductee, singer, guitarist, and songwriter, David Crosby died at the age of 81.

Crosby was one of the founding members of the 60s rock band, The Birds. The group signed with Columbia Records in 1964 producing friend and fellow musician Bob Dylan’s song, “Mr. Tambourine Man,” hitting the charts in 1965.



In 1973, David Crosby Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash co-founded the band, Crosby Stills, and Nash. The band entertained listeners through the 70s with, “Teach Your Children,” “Daylight Again,” from the Southern Cross album, and “Deja Vu,” from Woodstock.

Crosby is survived by his wife, Jan Dance, and his children from previous relationships including his two sons, James Raymond and Django, and his daughters, Donovan and Erika. Erika Crosby lives in Florida with her three children. They are reportedly the only grandchildren of Crosby.



Crosby was preceded in death by one son, Beckett Cypher, who suffered from drug addiction.

According to his wife, Crosby died surrounded by family and friends. The cause of death has not been released to the public.



Crosby’s first biological son, James Raymond was born in 1962. An adoption plan was made for this child. After reuniting with his father as an adult, they played in a band with him called CPR. The band members were Crosby, Pevar, and Raymond. Raymond later played along with Crosby, Stills, and Nash in some performances as well.



James Raymond recently advertised on Instagram an upcoming “Crosby and Friends,” concert for the 150th anniversary of California’s Lobero Theater. The performance was scheduled for February 17, 2023.



Multiple media reports indicate there was strife between David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash. Crosby’s counterparts in the band went to social media to give their tributes to their fellow band member. Both Stills and Nash shared that the band’s music together was more powerful than any hardships.



One of Crosby’s last Tweets was on January 18, in response to a Twitter thread claiming “you can’t go to heaven if you have tattoos…” Crosby commented on the tweet stating, “I heard the place is overrated….cloudy.”