SANTA MONICA — After just over a year in business, Santa Monica’s beloved specialty coffee shop, Dayglow Coffee, has halted operations and officially closed its doors today. Located at 540 Rose Avenue, just across the Venice-Santa Monica border, Dayglow Coffee opened in July 2025 and served specialty coffee to locals and tourists until now. Dayglow Coffee announced its abrupt closure in late September 2026.

Dayglow is not the only business closing on Rose Avenue. In fact, multiple other retail businesses have shut down in the past few months as the retail landscape continues to shift. Next door to Dayglow, the sushi restaurant Wabi on Rose closed on Oct. 24, and the iconic Italian restaurant Cinque Terre West shut its doors in June. Dayglow Coffee was best known for its specialty coffees and coffee mocktails, including the Military Latte, Strawberry Matcha, Totoro, The Warhol, Vienna Latte, and Matcha Einspann. Dayglow also crafted seasonal, director-themed coffee creations like “Moonrise Kingdom” and “The Fantastic Mr. Fox.”

Dayglow took over the space once occupied by Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream in July 2025, opening during its multi-location expansion. Although the Dayglow location on Rose Avenue has closed, the company has multiple other locations across the Los Angeles area. You can visit Dayglow locations in Silver Lake (off Sunset Blvd), West Hollywood (on Huntley Drive), and on Melrose. As of now, no business is set to take over the former Dayglow Coffee spot on Rose Avenue; the window currently displays a “For Lease” sign, but Dayglow Coffee is opening a new café in Mar Vista, Los Angeles, inside Good Girl Books.