HOLLYWOOD—I knew it, I just knew in my gut the writers on “Days of Our Lives” would find a way to bring Clyde Weston back to the forefront. Why? How does this guy constantly find a way to escape the clutches of authorities. He should be in a maximum prison where he is NEVER ALLOWED to escape. Well he’s busted the prison captivity yet again, and now has Chad doing his bidding so that he can reclaim Abigail’s remains.

In order to make this happen, Chad has gotten Cat bounced from custody thanks to EJ, and plans to utilize her in his mission. Could we see the writers actually attempt a love connection between Cat and Chad after all the deception is now out and in the open? It might slowly, but surely start to come to fruition, but I doubt at this point Abigail is truly alive, but maybe, maybe she is. Cat was clued in that Chad plans to utilize her as bait, and Chad has made it clear he wants her to rot in hell.

The question I want to know is where is Cat and Mark’s mother, Catharina, and why haven’t we seen a face, and how has Clyde of all people been in the know of this mystery yet, Konstantin, Steve and John Black had no idea? Feels like the writers may have skipped a few steps in the narrative. Speaking of John, fans already know Drake Hogestyn died a few weeks ago and the show is apparently gearing up for a brutal end to an iconic character, where a celebration of his life is going to unfold. Just the thought of Marlena without John seems wrong.

Two new players in town, Philip Kiriakis and Javi, Gabi and Rafe’s cousin. It was no surprise that Javi was going to be a potential love interest for liar and schemer Leo Stark. Both guys are smitten with one another, despite, Gabi trying to warn her cousin to steer clear, very clear of him. In addition, Gabi might reconnect with a former flame JJ. I remember these two were a great item and things just transpired that tore them apart. With tension between EJ still building, JJ stopped EJ in his tracks during a tense moment in the town’s square.

I like this, this could be very fun, now that Stefan DiMera is long gone out of Salem thanks to his wicked mother Vivian. Speaking of Vivian, she thought Kate would align with her, but nope, she turned her into the police, but a bullet caused an injury. Yes, Viv was hospitalized, but the good news was Rafe and Jada are getting married. Celebratory claps all around. Kate and Philip, it seems like Kate’s youngest son gets her in more trouble each time he comes into town. Like that forged letter he has cooked up with Vivian. I mean, dude, you faked your death, and you still haven’t learned your lesson? When the hell will you realize you have to change your ways.

Xander and Sarah had a chat about his thirst for vengeance. Sarah is right, Xander can’t just go around threatening everyone that he wants to; it is a bad luck. However, a ray of hope came in the one person never expected: Brady. Brady spoke with Kristen about her demand for Titan and how she was virtually blackmailing Xander. Well, Brady was honest with Kristen and she handed him the serum which he delivered to Xander and Sarah’s surprise.

Yes, it looks like Sarah might be walking yet again, and Brady and Kristen might get another shot, but there is that worry about Ava who is becoming smitten with Brady suddenly. Intriguing to say the least. With that said, Tate moved on from Holly temporarily by sleeping with her pal Sophia. Yes, Tate and Sophia did the deed, but it seems Tate has regrets as he wants Holly back. Yeah, buddy, dumping a girl you just slept with for her former bestie, is not a good luck. Holly was heartbroken to hear the news and I just don’t see how these two recover.

Speaking of people blowing up their love life, Johnny is riddled with guilt over cheating on Chanel with Joy of all people. Leo almost had the scoop, but Joy didn’t reveal all, but you already know, Leo’s brain is cooking and it’s just a matter of time before the truth comes out and Chanel is going to be destroyed people. The fun is continuing on “Days of Our Lives”!