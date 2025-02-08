HOLLYWOOD—Tell me a time an actual wedding went off without a hitch in the soap opera universe? Well, I can give you one, the wedding of Luke and Laura on “General Hospital” in the 80s that was watched by millions, and I mean millions of people. With that said, it was a disaster of a wedding for Rafe and Jada on “Days of Our Lives” because Jada still didn’t connect the dots that her fiancé is not actually her fiancé, it’s Arnold, Rafe’s double who has been working under EJ’s orders.

Yes, EJ has been out for blood ever since Jada got him trounced from the DA position, which is now being held by Belle, who EJ is actually sleeping with. Oh, more on that later. Just when the audience thought the real Rafe was about to interrupt the marriage, which would have been exciting too, Rita, that loyal servant of the DiMera family tased Rafe and EJ ushered him back to the tunnels. I’ve said this before and I will say this again, those tunnels in the DiMera mansion should be EXLODED or BLOCKED OFF. So many people have been held captive in them that it’s a recipe for disaster.

Arnold slept with a stripper after his bachelor party, and Chanel shared a kiss with Shawn and EJ and Belle slept together. Javi was aware of ‘Rafe’s’ transgression, but promised to stay mute to not break bro-code. Chanel spilled to Johnny precisely what she did, while EJ and Belle were busted by Marlena and later Shawn.

Yes, Belle I am eager for Sami to learn about what her wicked ex has done now, and for her to confront you for sleeping with her ex yet again. So if Sami’s name is being brought up, all signs seem to point to the possibility that Sami could be headed back to Salem much sooner than later which I’m all for America, and I mean all for. It has been far too long since Sami Brady was in Salem.

EJ’s plan came to fruition as Arnold revealed that Jada was not following the rules by the law as Police Commissioner. Paulina was aghast with this news and Jada was hauled into the police station, as the wedding that was, soon became an afterthought with Gabi and Javi stunned by their family member. Paulina dropped the hammer on Jada that she was stripped of her position, which devastated her. Guess what, it feels like EJ’s house of cards could soon be tumbling down in the worst way possible.

There is only a matter of time before Rafe escapes and you know who is NOT going to be happy, Gabi, Javi, Jada, Rafe, Johnny, Paulina, Chanel, Belle, Shawn, and Steve is already onto the hunch that EJ is responsible for this melee, he just needs the proof. Did this guy not learn anything with that fiasco involving Sloan and Nicole and Eric’s baby?

There is another tale of importance, Rachel the little devil looks to have come face-to-face with the Woman in White who has to be Kristen’s actual mother that she presumed was dead. Rachel doesn’t know that, and neither does Kristen. Rachel ran away hoping to reunite her parents, but Brady is never getting back into bed with Kristen, it just ain’t happening and with Ava missing it has only intensified their love. Rachel needs therapy, that little girl needs an exorcism, she is just wickedly devilish. Rachel and her granny have captured Ava and are holding her captive in Aremid, where Kristen grew up as Kristen Blake.

Brady and Kristen located Rachel and brought her back to Salem, but Rachel and the Woman in White are still keeping up their ruse by holding Ava captive and sending Brady a text telling her she’s in Hong Kong and that their relationship is over. Yeah, Rachel you’re going to have to do much better with a breakup text then what you sent because it is not believable. I want to know what has brought Kristen’s mother back to the foray and if there is a bigger narrative that is going to come into play that will have ripple effects.

Chad and Cat are getting closer and it appears these two will become a couple in due time. At the same time JJ and Gabi have hit a slight hiccup in their romance, that I am hoping they can push through. A new leaf might turn over for Chanel and Johnny, just as Joy is facing a bit of karma for messing around with Johnny. As Alex and Stephanie look like they might get a second chance at actual romance, which I will admit I like Stephanie and Alex together and it seems like Alex has matured quite a bit since his return to Salem. I’m still waiting for the big hammer to be dropped in Salem for February Sweeps that has all “Days of Our Lives” fans aghast.