CAMARILLO—Actor and screewriter, Quinn Redeker, passed away on December 20, 2022 in Camarillo at the age of 86 from natural causes. His daughter, Arianne Raser, confirmed his passing on Monday, January 9.

Redeker most known for his parts in ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘Days of Our Lives,’ and ‘The Deer Hunter’ which won him an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay. In ‘Days of Our Lives’ he played the character Alex Marshall for each of the series’ 848 episodes until 1987. Redeker played multiple roles in ‘The Young and the Restless’ but became most known for his performance as Rex Sterling on the daytime drama.

His work on the show earned him two nominations for two Daytime Emmy Awards in 1989 and 1990 for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series. Redeker was also a two-time winner at the Soap Opera Digest Awards, winning the 1989 award for excellent acting in a supporting role, daytime for ’The Young and the Restless’ and the 1983 Soapy Award for greatest villain for his work on ‘Days of Our Lives.’

“The Y&R Family sends our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Quinn Redeker who blessed Y&R with his talents in two memorable roles,” The Young and the Restless wrote on their Twitter account on January 9.

He began his career as an actor in the 1960’s appearing in the shows ‘Sea Hunt,’ ‘Wild Country,’ ‘Iron Side,’ and many other Westerns and police dramas.

According to reports, Redeker enjoyed working as a screenwriter and producer. He explained that daytime dramas allowed him the opportunity to work on his passion.

“The soap opera is 20 minutes of work a day so I can spend the rest of the time writing 10 pages a day in my dressing room…No, acting isn’t very fulfilling, but, gee, it’s a great buck,” he said in a 1989 interview.

Redeker’s last performance was on Kathy Bates’ series ‘Harry’s Law’ in 2012 where he performed as a SWAT officer. He was not credited for his performance.

Redeker is survived by his children Brennen, Arianne, Glaen and Quinn Jr., and grandchildren, Keihen and Quinn.