MELROSE—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division are asking for the public’s assistance to locate additional witnesses to assist in their investigation of a daytime robbery which was caught on surveillance video.

The LAPD reported on Tuesday, September 14, at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a radio call of a robbery suspect that just left a clothing store, located at the 7800 block of Melrose Avenue.

A male employee was working when the suspect entered. Believing that the suspect was a customer, the employee approached the suspect who proceeded to throw a couple of white trash bags at the employee, pointed a black handgun at him, and demanded that he fill the bags with clothing, shoes, and money.

The employee complied with the suspect’s demands. The suspect took the property and fled on foot. The suspect is described as a Black male, 25-30 years of age, standing at approximately 5 feet and 7 inches tall, and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was wearing a black beanie, blue surgical mask, navy blue “LA Rams” hoodie, blue pants, and unknown color shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilshire Robbery Detective Flores at (213) 922-8217. During non-business hours or on the weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may go to www.LAPDONLINE.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.