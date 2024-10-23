SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department announced on its website on October 22, that Drug Enforcement Administration National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 26.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will take place at the Public Safety Facility located at 333 Olympic Drive in Santa Monica.

The DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. For over a decade, the event has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or expired—that too often become a gateway to addiction.

Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at close to 5,000 local drop-off locations nationwide. In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed 9,285 tons of medication from circulation since its inception.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent any leakage.

For more details and to find a collection site near you, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.