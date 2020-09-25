CALIFORNIA—An unidentified man was found dead, Thursday, September 24 in Agoura Hills. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Division are investigating the man’s death.

According to police, they received a call on Thursday at 11:40 a.m. that a body was laying on the side of Agoura Road, close to Liberty Canyon Road. Deputies stated that after they arrived at the scene, Homicide Investigators discovered the body of a male in a wooded area near a group of trees and underbrush, east of Vindel Road. The body was located 45 feet from the roadway.

The condition of his body or the cause of death has not released. The length of time the body was in the location has not been determined.

Sheriffs also said that during the investigation, Agoura Road west of Liberty Canyon Road was closed, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information please contact the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or provide an anonymous tip at 800-222-TIPS (8477).