UNITED STATES—Thousands of motorcycle accidents occur yearly, resulting in serious injuries and fatalities. While some injuries may be immediately apparent, others can go unnoticed for days or even weeks after an accident. These delayed injuries can be just as devastating as those that are immediately apparent and can result in long-term physical and emotional consequences for the victim.

As such, it is crucial for motorcyclists and their loved ones to be aware of the signs and symptoms of delayed injuries so that prompt medical attention can be sought and proper compensation can be obtained.

Common Types of Delayed Injuries

Regarding motorcycle accidents, injuries are not always immediately apparent and can often arise long after the incident. To better understand this risk, here are some of the most common injuries associated with such accidents:

Whiplash: This injury involves sudden jerking motions of the head and neck, causing damage to the soft tissues in the neck and upper back. The symptoms may develop slowly, and include pain, stiffness, headaches, and dizziness. Traumatic brain injury (TBI): This occurs when the brain sustains damage due to a sudden impact or jolt. Symptoms of TBI include headaches, fatigue, nausea, sensitivity to light and noise, and memory loss. Spinal cord injuries: The spinal cord is a delicate bundle of nerves that carries messages between the brain and body. Damage to this area can cause paralysis, loss of sensation, and other complications. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD): Motorcycle accidents can be terrifying experiences that impact your mental health. PTSD symptoms include flashbacks, nightmares, anxiety, and a heightened sense of danger. Fractures and dislocations: Motorcycle accidents often result in broken bones or joints, requiring surgical intervention and rehabilitation. Burns and road rash: Motorcyclists are susceptible to road rash, which is a friction burn caused by contact with the pavement. Burns and road rash can cause infection, scarring, and long-term disability.

Remember, seeking medical care immediately after a motorcycle accident is critical, not only to assess the extent of your injuries and begin treatment but also to document the incident for legal purposes. Once you have sought our medical attention, the help of a Whitley Law motorcycle accident attorney will be of great benefit when filing an accident claim.

Indications of Delayed Injury From a Motorcycle Accident

Unfortunately, many riders believe that if they feel fine after a crash, they don’t need to seek medical attention. In reality, however, ignoring the signs of a serious injury can lead to long-term health issues and even disability.

By recognizing the warning signs early on, you can receive the treatment you need and prevent further complications from arising.

Headaches

Headaches can indicate other conditions, such as stress or a migraine, but they can also be a sign of serious injury. Whiplash, concussion, blood clot, or traumatic brain injury can be the underlying cause of the headaches you are experiencing. The injury may have delayed symptoms and can result in long-lasting damage or even prove fatal if left undiagnosed.

Neck and Shoulder Pain

While the pain could be due to tension or poor sleeping posture, it could also indicate a serious injury that requires urgent medical attention. Shoulder and neck pain can be an indication of damage to your muscles, joints, and nerves, or even a spinal cord injury.

Nausea and Abdominal Discomfort

What may appear as a minor digestive issue could actually be a sign of internal bleeding or a punctured organ. Unfortunately, many people tend to overlook these symptoms, leading to delayed treatment and potentially life-threatening consequences. Internal bleeding is a serious medical emergency that requires immediate attention.

Left untreated, it can lead to shock, organ failure, and even death. That’s why it’s crucial to seek medical attention right away if you experience any discomfort in your abdomen after a motorcycle accident.

Back Pain

Pinched nerves, in particular, can cause numbness, tingling, and weakness in a person’s arms, legs, or hands. A herniated disc, on the other hand, can cause radiating pain in the legs and back, directly related to the nerve roots affected.

It is worth noting that the initial wave of adrenaline experienced after an accident can mask the full extent of the damage and lead to delayed onset of symptoms. It’s essential to seek medical attention and undergo a thorough examination and imaging tests to detect and treat any underlying injuries as soon as possible.

Tingling Sensation or Numbness

When you feel a tingling sensation or numbness, it could be an indication of a nerve injury, which can occur in various parts of your body. The location of the sensation will help determine the type of injury you may have. Early intervention can prevent nerve damage from becoming irreversible.

Unusual Moods or Excessive Tiredness

PTSD is a serious and debilitating mental health condition that can affect individuals who have experienced a traumatic event, such as a motorcycle or car accident. Symptoms of PTSD can include feelings of anxiety, irritability, nightmares, and changes in mood, which can significantly impact an individual’s daily life. In order to diagnose PTSD, a healthcare professional must identify these symptoms persisting for at least a month after the traumatic event.

Not all cases of PTSD show immediate signs, as some cases may have delayed-onset PTSD where symptoms may surface after six months or longer.

Don’t Delay Seeking Medical Attention Following Motorcycle Accidents

It cannot be overstated how important it is to seek medical attention immediately following a motorcycle accident. The potentially life-threatening injuries that can result from such incidents require urgent attention. Even if you feel fine in the aftermath of a motorcycle accident, it is still recommended that you seek medical attention to ensure that any internal injuries are caught and treated before they become more serious.