STUDIO CITY—On July 27, a man died after jumping off of a subway train as police officers were chasing him on foot for evading payment.



On Saturday, July 27, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers assigned to the Transit Services Division were in the process of checking the premises when they noticed a man jumping on a train without paying.



LAPD officers pursued the suspect, noticing the suspect’s erratic behavior right away. Officer reports indicated they thought that the man may be living with mental illness. Officers engaged use of force indicating that they feared he may attempt to jump. The suspect scrambled away. He jumped off the train running southbound toward the Metro B-Line tunnel in the direction of Universal City/Studio City.



Officers searched the tunnels and rode the train searching for the man. They found his body lying on the tracks. First responders with the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) pronounced the subject dead at the scene. The full press release is below.



