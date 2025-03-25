Death Returns In “Final Destination: Bloodlines” Trailer

HOLLYWOOD—In Death are there any coincidences? Before “Final Destination” was unleashed on audiences in the year 2000, many Americans thought nothing of it. However, it ahs always been said for every life there is a death and for every death there is a life. The supernatural franchise ushered in a type of terror where Death dispatched of people in clever, vicious ways that were gruesome in all of its bloody fashion.

We got a teaser for the sixth installment in “Final Destination: Bloodlines” a few weeks ago, but this week the full official trailer was unleashed and man whew, these deaths look like vicious as hell. Perhaps some of the best we’ve seen in the entire franchise. The trailer does a stellar job of setting the stage for a death that looks vicious and bloody as hell, with the smallest intricacies leading up to the big demise.

This time around Death has a new approach. It is targeting a family, so all the people in this bloodline is on Death’s list because their grandmother cheated Death years earlier and the ripple effects have finally caught up to her and her family. I love this idea because it sets the stage for perhaps the most twisted design the series has come up with to date, and there feels like some lineage to previous movies which I love.

Broken glass, dancing, a lawn mower, cars, explosions, a rotating door (yeah the ones you see in hospitals), all these things play a role in Death’s vicious plot as it targets Stephanie (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) and her family members.

We also have the return of Tony Todd as William Bludworth, the Mortician who seems to know way too much about Death and its intricate plans with a haunting line that I’m trying to figure out, “Only by embracing Death will it pass you by.” Oh that is so ominous and a flashback to a tower collapse looks wickedly good.

Its been more than 14 years since the last flick in the franchise, as the ‘Birth of Death’ is upon us and I cannot wait till May 16 when “Final Destination: Bloodlines” arrives in theaters.