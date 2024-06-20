STUDIO CITY—On Tuesday, June 19, at approximately 9:00 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a call from dispatch of what responding officers reportedly referred to as, “A death in plain view.” A decomposed body was discovered near the 101 Freeway on the embankment area near Moorpark Street, in Studio City approximately 133 yards below the wash not far from Laurel Canyon.



First reports indicate that the body was found in a makeshift shelter and that no cause of death could be determined. The investigators from California Highway Patrol concluded that there was no evidence of foul play.



There is no information regarding the deceased as the individual was in the advanced stages of decomposition. Responding officers indicated the death occurred at least two months ago. The body had decayed beyond recognition leaving police with no physical description to report.



The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office now has custody of the body and has now taken over the investigation.