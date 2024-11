SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on Friday, November 8 that work has begun on November 4 to begin the Decorative Concrete Pavement Restoration on Broadway.

The work will transpire Monday-Friday until April 2026.

Work will occur from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be temporary closures on Broadway at 4th and 5th Street. Motorists are asked to follow onsite traffic control.