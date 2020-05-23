CALIFORNIA— Big Bear Lake announced Thursday, May 21 that the city would no longer adhere to Governor Gavin Newsom’s statewide stay-at-home order.

Officials said in a news release,

“Businesses and residents should take responsibility for their own actions, should thoughtfully consider the Governor’s orders and the risks associated with their specific circumstances (including health, legal, financial, and licensing), and act accordingly.”

Their announcement comes as concern for the city’s economic and social health grows. Officials cited no legal obligation to follow any of Newsom’s guidelines, but noted other concerns for the state,

“risks of reopening certain businesses contrary to the Governor’s orders might include loss of State licenses applicable to certain businesses, among others,” the press release declared.

On May 13, the city proposed a “Plan for the safe, responsible reopening of Big Bear Lake,” to Newsom, but received no response, according to the news release. Businesses are still expected to practice health and safety upon reopening, which includes requiring patrons to wear a face mask and keep six feet apart from each other.

The release notes that there are only 9 confirmed cases in Big Bear Valley in contrast to San Bernardino County’s 4,146 confirmed cases, and that the city is ready for a prompt medical response if new cases arise.