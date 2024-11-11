Delano, CA — A person was killed Friday afternoon, November 8, 2024, in what appears to be a motorcycle crash on Cecil Avenue near Clinton Street, according to KBAK.

Authorities responded to the area following reports of a fatal incident, with roads in the vicinity promptly blocked off to secure the scene.

Eyewitnesses to the investigation efforts reported seeing a motorcycle lying in the roadway alongside a body covered with a tarp. Details on the nature of the crash, including the sequence of events and possible factors, have not yet been released.

The Delano Police Department has yet to provide additional information or confirm specifics about the victim. This incident remains under investigation.

