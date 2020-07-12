SANTA MONICA—Maurice Solomon, former owner of Fromin’s Restaurant & Delicatessen, passed away on July 7, at age 81 after battling cancer for a year.

Known as the Deli King, Solomon retired two years ago, after a 68-year-career running restaurants, serving customers, and making sandwiches according to the Santa Monica Mirror.

Born in Brussels, Belgium, Solomon’s family escaped the Nazis for two years, moving from town to town. Afterward, they moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where Solomon began his career working as a busboy at his uncle’s deli.

He moved to Los Angeles in 1975 and owned Marjan’s restaurant & Deli at Brentwood Country Mart for 15 years. In 1990, Solomon and his friend Dennis Fromin launched the Fromin’s together. He also hired Adam Paris, who frequented Solomon’s previous Deli, to run Fromin’s Delivery service.

“He was a one-of-a-kind, stand-up guy, and my absolute favorite person,” Solomon’s granddaughter Melanie Shaevel said, according to the Santa Monica Mirror.

A memorial service will be held for Solomon post-quarantine. Any donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Solomon’s memory to the Shoah Foundation at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/mauricesolomonshoahfoundation