UNITED STATES—Delta 8 THC is all the rage right now, but if you’re still confused as to what it is, you’re not alone. Delta 8 is one type of THC or tetrahydrocannabinol that is found in the hemp plant. Delta 9 is the other type, but even though these two types of THC are nearly the same from a molecular standpoint, there are many differences as well. Essentially, these two types of THC have both very similar characteristics and some very different ones. The main difference is their legality. While delta 9 THC is included on the DEA’s Schedule 1 list, the same list that includes heroin and cocaine, products infused with delta 8 is not mentioned in their literature at all. This means that delta 8 THC is in a legal gray area, although it has been considered legal in most (but not all) of the states where marijuana has been made legal. Let’s take a further look at delta 8 THC and what it’s all about.

Why Is Delta 8 THC in a Legal Limbo?

In the 2018 Farm Bill passed by Congress, hemp can now be grown legally and can be used all over the United States for extractions, which includes both CBD and THC products. Keep in mind that where your delta 8 products come from is what determines their legality. CBD doesn’t get you high but still offers a host of physical and psychological benefits, so it is now legal in all 50 states. Not so with THC. Regardless of where it comes from, THC products, including delta 8 and delta 9 THC products, are only legal in states where THC is legal. The Farm Bill suggests that delta 8 products are technically legal everywhere, but so far, 11 states have specifically banned delta 8 products from becoming legal. Add to this the fact that the DEA still hasn’t officially interpreted what the Farm Bill means to delta 8’s legality, and it is easy to understand why everyone is so confused.

For now, you’re safe to assume that delta 8 THC products can be used in your state if your state has legalized marijuana products. Of course, it’s still a good idea to check with law enforcement so that you’re clear on what is and isn’t legal where you live before you search for a supplier and buy any type of delta 8 THC product. After all, when it comes to the law, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

The Main Differences Between Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC

Source: Shutterstock

One of the main differences between delta 8 and delta 9, besides their legal status, is their potency. Delta 8 is roughly half as potent as delta 9, so while both of them get you “high,” the effects from delta 8 are much more subdued. In fact, the effects you get with delta 8 THC are more relaxed and calming, while the high you get with delta 9 THC products can produce anxiety, panic, and even paranoia. Both delta 8 and delta 9 THC products can help with things such as anxiety, depression, pain, inflammation, insomnia, and lack of appetite, but delta 8 does so in a much more calming way. This is the main reason why so many people are

turning to delta 8 companies like Area 52, because they are using them for their medicinal benefits and not for their ability to get you high.

How to Choose the Right Dose of Delta 8

Delta 8 products can be CBD or THC products, and just like delta 9 products, they are usually available in many different forms, including vaping liquids or disposable cartridges, edible gummies or mints, and of course, tinctures that you place under your tongue before swallowing it. If you’ve never taken a THC product before, the main thing you need to remember is to go slow. This means to start off with a low dosage and build up slowly to the dose that makes you feel the way you want to feel. For example, if you’ve decided you’d like to try gummies, you’ll notice they usually come in either 10 mg or 25 mg sizes. If you choose the 25 mg size, you might want to cut it in half and eat half of it, wait for an hour or so to see how you feel, then eat the other half later. Slower is better, and pay attention to your body’s reaction.

In fact, you may even want to cut the gummy in half with the 10 mg size. Every person will react differently to THC products, and with gummies, you can build up to one or two gummies per day, but most experts don’t recommend any more than that. If you buy a tincture, try to find one that has a 250 mg potency. Take half a dropper in the morning and half at night, then build up slowly to two droppers per day. Once you’re used to the 250 mg potency, you can move up to 500 mg if you so desire. Let your body tell you when it’s enough, but remember to go slow so that you don’t overdo it or suffer from any negative side effects.

Speaking of side effects, most of them you might experience with delta 8 THC are mild, but you can suffer from dry mouth, red eyes, short-term memory, and getting munchies. Keep in mind that not everyone experiences all of these side effects, but if you experience any of them, they will likely be much less severe than if you had taken any type of delta 9 THC product.

Conclusion

Delta 8 products, both CBD and THC, are indeed gaining in popularity, and there is little wonder why. With all of the benefits of delta 9 yet few of the side effects, people can relieve symptoms and enjoy life more without getting too high or loopy. If you’re a chemotherapy patient, delta 8 can help you get back your appetite and even cut back on any nausea you might be experiencing. Delta 8 products are perfect for numerous problems, and they make a great natural alternative to costly and chemical-filled prescriptions, which of course is one of their biggest perks.