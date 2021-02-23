UNITED STATES−On January 6, the House Democrats in the 117th Congress have reintroduced the, ‘For the People Act of 2021,’ aimed at what some members of the Democratic party refer to as protecting American’s voting integrity.

The Republican’s refer to this bill as an avenue toward voter suppression. This bill is reportedly expected to be voted on this week.

The For the People Act of 2021 will prevent states from discarding votes arriving 10 days after an election. A state has the ability to count ballots that have been received 10 days following an election. The new law would protect those tardy votes that would not count in prior elections.

Voter Registration would have a new face if this bill becomes law. H.R. 1 will ensure an automatic voter registration process and allow same-day voter registration. The bill also includes protections for those ineligible voters who were, reportedly, ‘mistakenly registered.”

House Resolution 1, ‘For the People Act’ was brought to the floor by Rep. John Sarbanes (D-MD) and co-sponsored by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA).

In a press release on his House webpage, Sarbanes made the following statement:

“House Democrats are united in our steadfast commitment to advance transformational anti-corruption and clean election reforms by swiftly passing H.R. 1,”

“Our historic reform effort will end decades of dysfunction in Washington, return power to the people and build a more just, equitable, and prosperous country for all Americans.”

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who is the second-ranking member of the Democrat leadership announced plans for upcoming House actions on the floor. In his statement, Hoyer calls H.R.1, which the House passed in 2019:

“The centerpiece of Democrats’ agenda to make government more transparent and accountable to the people it serves.”

Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) referred to the bill as the “Democrat Politician Protection Act.”

The Heritage Foundation points out that the new bill would federalize and micromanage the election process, and eliminate basic security protocols.

In addition, H.R. 1 would change current policies regarding the voting rights of felons.