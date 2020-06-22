BRENTWOOD — On June 20, actor Dennis Quaid threw a block party and performed an outdoor concert for his Brentwood neighbors.

Quaid was joined on stage by The Doors guitarist, Robby Krieger, 74, who he has been friends with for a long time according to The Celebrity Insider.

None of the performers onstage wore masks. Some spectators offstage weren’t wearing masks either, including Quaid’s 26-year-old fiancee Laura Savoie who was seen cheering him on throughout the performance.

TMZ pointed out that in addition to not wearing masks, not many people there were social distancing either.

On May 13, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on his Twitter that all Angelenos are required to wear masks when they aren’t in their house.

He stated, “as long as you’re not doing a solitary activity, or with your own household, put that mask on, always now, and that is a requirement.”

Dennis Quaid, 66, is known for starring as Frank Whitaker in Far From Heaven (2002) and Nick Parker in The Parent Trap (1998).

Quaid’s personal life has led to controversy before. In 2019, Quaid had to publicly defend his relationship with his fiancee Laura Savoie, who is more than 40 years younger than him.

He told the Guardian, “I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed. You have no control over who you fall in love with.”