HOLLYWOOD—Major witness claims came out against actress Amber Heard as Johnny Depp’s libel trial continues.

Johnny Depp’s libel trial against The Sun tabloid is about a week in. Depp is aiming to sue the publication and its executive editor for libel– claiming Depp as a “wife-beater” and “monster.” In The Sun’s defense they need for Depp’s ex-wife, actress Amber Heard’s 14 allegations of domestic violence against Depp to be true in order to win the case.

Heard’s former personal assistant, Kate James, recently told spoke out saying that Heard stole her own personal experience dealing with sexual abuse and fabricated it into a different story. James gave evidence from Los Angeles, revealing countless text messages sent from a drunken Heard that were abusive toward her.

James, who was answering questions from Depp’s defense attorney, David Sherborne, said this in her witness statement:

“Amber would drink vast quantities of red wine each night,” James said. “I would receive a barrage of drunken text messages between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. that were incoherent and abusive.”

The court was told by Depp’s former butler, Ben King, that Heard often drank at least a bottle or two with Depp and she was the “antagonizer” in most situations. He also stated that Depp drank as well and smoked marijuana here and there around the house. However, King stated that Depp was “very polite” under the influence. King mentioned that he was told during his job interview that, “Mr Depp was teetotal, having been a drinker.”

King added, “It was Ms. Heard who was drinking the wine…I believe she would regularly drink at least one or two bottles a night. I made a tally of the bottles of wine left on the counter or in the bins when I arrived each morning. I was usually the first one there. I would often see Ms. Heard drinking wine.”

Samantha McMillen, a makeup artist who worked with Heard multiple times stated that she had not seen any marks on Heard’s face or body after Heard mentioned physical abuse. In Dec. 2015, when Heard was preparing to appear on James Corden’s The Late Show, McMillen helped Heard with her makeup.

“I could see clearly that Ms Heard did not have any visible marks, bruises, cuts, or injuries to her face or any other part of her body,” McMillen said.

After the late night talk show, Heard asked McMillen after the show if she could “believe I just did that show with two black eyes?” However, as stated before, McMillen saw no markings that resembled two black eyes.

The makeup artist again claimed that she did not see any physical markings on another occasion where she met up with Heard. McMillen, just five months after the Cordon show, “interacted closely” with Heard at Depp’s house in West Hollywood during May 2016.

“I went to the house in the afternoon, and encountered Ms. Heard. Ms. Heard was not wearing makeup. There were no visible marks, bruises, cuts, or injuries to her face or any other part of her body. I saw her by the kitchen door during daylight in Mr. Depp’s house,” McMillen said.