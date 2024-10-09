MALIBU—On Tuesday, October 8, the LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Station reported that an off-duty LASD Volunteer on Patrol (VOP) received information from a community member about a vehicle associated with a string of residential burglaries that had occurred in their community.

The Volunteer on Patrol tapped into the training they received through the VOP program and promptly took action. They verified the vehicle’s presence and notified deputies at the LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, all while staying a safe distance away.

Deputies quickly responded and conducted a high-risk traffic stop where they were able to apprehend the suspect inside the vehicle without any issues. They recovered several items, including house keys, garage remotes, and electronics, from the suspect vehicle. Detectives from Malibu/Lost Hills Station are now pursuing the investigation further.

Anyone interested in giving back to the community and joining the LASD Volunteer Program can visit LASD.org/volunteer for additional details or contact their local sheriff station and inquire further.