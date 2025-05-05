MALIBU—The city of Malibu is hiring a Deputy City Manager. They will serve a world-renowned coastal community nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Monica Mountains, while joining a collaborative, supportive environment that values work-life balance, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

Salary range: $207,602 – $270,874, plus a competitive benefits package including flexible work options, CalPERS retirement, generous leave, and 100 percent paid health coverage for employees and dependents.

The ideal candidate will bring strong public sector leadership, strategic thinking, and a customer-focused approach. As a key member of the team, the Deputy City Manager plays an integral role in planning, organizing, managing, and providing administrative direction and oversight for all activities and operations of the city of Malibu.

This position regularly interacts with the City Manager, Assistant City Manager, City Council and departmental representatives in coordinating projects and information and serves as acting City Manager in the City Manager’s and Assistant City Manager’s absence.

For more details about the position visit: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/malibucity. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 30, 2025.