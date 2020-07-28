SANTA MONICA — California designer Kathryn M. Ireland has put her Santa Monica home on the market as of July 25.

Ireland, originally born in England and raised in London and Scotland, came to Los Angeles in the 1980’s. She began her early career life as an actress, film maker and clothing designer before making her debut as an interior designer and “today she is considered one of the most influential interior and textile designers in the world,” as described on her website.

Ireland founded The Perfect Room, a company that has created a digital marketplace for interior design where customers can purchase products from pillows to furniture.

Ireland purchased her micro-compound home from Tobey Maguire back in 2017 for $3 million. The property houses three separate buildings: a two-story studio designed by architectural firm Koning Eizenberg, a gym and a 1920’s Spanish style home that sits in the center remodeled by architect Ruben Ojeda.

The main house sits at 2,401-square-foot with 22-foot ceilings paired with skylights, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The inside also resides a renovated kitchen, living room and den for common areas.

Before Ojeda remodeled, the main house was a bungalow style home; he added a second floor and vaulted the ceilings.

The listing is currently set to the asking price of $5 million.