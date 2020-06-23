SEATTLE, WA— On Monday, June 22 at around 10:22 am, the Seattle Police released the details of the Sunday night shooting near the CHOP (Capitol Hill Organized Protest) zone.

According to police reports, police were monitoring a protest which happened from the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) area to the West Precinct at 8th and Virginia in downtown Seattle at 10:03 pm. SPD received several 911 calls as the protest headed back to CHOP reporting a gunfire near Cal Anderson Park.

The Department said that in order “to ensure the safety of medical personnel, police stationed at the edge of CHOP attempted to gather more information. It was then discovered one victim had been transported to Harborview Medical Center.

The victim was a 17 year-old who suffered from a gunshot wound to the arm. The police say he declined to speak with detectives. The victim was treated and discharged. There were reports of an alleged second victim, but police were unable to gather information which would confirm that.

Detectives are still investigating the case. The Department assures that they are responding to 911 calls from everywhere in Seattle, including inside the CHOP. However, for calls from inside the area, cops will attempt to coordinate a meeting outside the zone.

Anyone with information on the shooting that occurred Sunday is asked to call the tip line at (206) 233-5000.