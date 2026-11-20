SANTA MONICA—Around 2:34 p.m. on October 20, 2026, Fernando Perez-Vera engaged in an alleged sexual battery in the 1500 block of 4th Street in Santa Monica. After the incident, Santa Monica Police Department officers investigating the case took him into custody. The SMPD is now asking victims and witnesses to come forward.

The SMPD describes Perez-Vera as a Hispanic man, weighing 210 pounds and approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall. Prior to the incident, he was recorded on video sitting on a bench on the west sidewalk of 4th Street, which is adjacent to Santa Monica Place. He was wearing black pants but no shirt.

Investigators are seeking to identify at least two additional individuals who are believed to have been victims of Perez-Vera. Anyone involved, a witness, or anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant J. Zendejas at 310-458-8974, call Detective Danny Melendez at 310-458-8934, or email the detective at danny.melendez@santamonica.gov. They can also call the Watch Commander at 310-458-2249