LOS ANGELES—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division Abused Child Section are seeking additional victims of child abuse suspect, Antonio Garcia-Gutierrez, to contact them. According to the LAPD, on February 11, 2021, detectives arrested Garcia-Gutierrez after receiving reports involving former students alleging inappropriate conduct. He was employed at a recreation center in the 1200 block of West Boulevard since 1986.

The investigation was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, who filed multiple felony child abuse charges against Garcia-Gutierrez.

Anyone who was a victim or who has any information about any victims are asked to contact Juvenile Division detectives at (213) 486-0570, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.