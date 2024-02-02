MELROSE— On Tuesday, January 30, a robbery occurred at FÜMA Salon on Melrose Hair Lounge at 8252 Melrose Avenue. The Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division detectives are looking for the victim – who left the scene before officers arrived – and is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved, LAPD released in a statement.

At around 4:50 p.m., the victim was followed into FÜMA Salon by two suspects, who demanded his watch. The salon’s security camera footage shows one suspect chasing the victim around the salon, then proceeds to pistol-whip the victim when he resists. The victim was shoved to the ground, then both suspects violently pulled the victim’s watch from his wrist. The suspects then fled in a white 2014 Toyota Corolla. The victim left the scene in a black SUV before the officer’s arrival. There were three witnesses inside the salon when this occurred.

The first suspect was described as a 20 to 25-year-old male, Black, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds, the LAPD statement said. He was seen wearing a gray jumpsuit and armed with a handgun. The second suspect was described as a 20 to 25-year-old male, Black, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. He was seen wearing dark jeans, a dark hoodie and black sneakers.

By Wednesday, January 31, at around 9:45 p.m., Riverside County Sheriff’s Department located suspect two – who was driving a white 2014 Toyota Corolla – near the 22800 block of Calle San Juan De Los Lagos in the city of Moreno Valley. Suspect two has been identified as Demetri Sherman. Sherman was arrested and booked for robbery.

Suspect one remains at large. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Wilshire Robbery Detective A. Aguayo at (213) 922 – 8215. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800- 222-8477).