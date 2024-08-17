HOLLYWOOD—It was only a matter of time before things went from bad to worse between Kyle and Summer on “The Young and the Restless.” Yes, the custody war for Harrison is reaching a feverish pitch as Kyle is planning to seek full custody of his son from his former wife, who is planning to take Harrison from his biological father.

Yes, I just find it odd that Summer, who while she adopted Harrison is not his biological parent, that accolade goes to Kyle. I mean things were amicable between the two at first after they got over the initial hurt of their divorce, but now it is just nasty. Summer is always taking digs at Kyle, not to mention at her cousin Claire, who has a strong bond with Harrison that not even Summer has.

Things are getting messier by the minute because now Phyllis, Jack, Diane and Victor Newman himself are entangled in this mess. Victor is already targeting Jack, but Jack is not going to sit back and allow Victor to have a hand in taking his grandson from his father, so the adults are about to become intertwined in their children’s messy custody battle and I fear the fallout is going to be grand to say the least.

Speaking of Victor, he has made it crystal clear of his intent to take Chancellor-Abbott away from Billy and Lily. As a result, Lily is facing a formidable foe, but she is not willing to back down even if Victor, Nikki and Devon are telling her otherwise. I’ll be honest, if Katherine wanted Victor to have her company he would have never let it go, but he did. You have your own enterprise, why be greedy and take from everyone else?

Lily is at the point where she is doing her best to force Billy out of the company to protect Victor’s impending attack. As a result, Billy is slightly spiraling, but he is not giving up. He plans to fight Victor Newman and his perilous attacks with everything he has, and for once I am rooting for Billy. Billy is bonding with Sally, and since the writers are going to have the fallout of Chelsea and Adam sleeping together, turn into a moment of grief and passion for Sally and Billy.

Both bonded about losing a child; Sally with Ava and Billy with Delia. It was emotional and the writers would not be doing that if they didn’t have plans for a potential hookup. Adam completely forgot about the one-year anniversary of Ava’s death, which disappointed Sally to a degree. It is so obvious Billy will be the person to discover that Chelsea and Adam slept together and it might reignite the war between these two, and let’s be honest, Adam murdered his daughter.

Yes, it was an accident, but Delia is dead because of what Adam did and he never truly paid for it because Victor pulled strings behind the scenes. Devon proposed to Abby who happily accepted, and the big focus of the hour is Sharon’s impending decline. She was having hallucinations before, but now she is seeing her stalker Cameron. He is pointing the finger at her for not being able to rescue Cassie and Sharon is being riddled with guilt as a result as he gets inside her head.

Making matters worse is that Faith and Lucy are slightly bonding. Lucy seems to be headed down a dark path as she is telling lies and is a bit too obsessed with being buddies with Faith who is way older than her. Faith is trying to be nice about it, but it is obvious she is not wanting to hang out with Lucy 24/7. Daniel is realizing Lucy’s burgeoning admiration for Faith and has concerns, just as Sharon finds the friendship, slightly alarming. I think in Sharon’s mind, she worries Daniel’s daughter might play a role in Sharon losing another child and that is something this woman just won’t be able to handle.

Faith caught Lucy drinking at the concert and immediately warned her of the issue and took her home. She didn’t tell Daniel the truth, but spilled the beans to Sharon who was immediately concerned and wanted to warn Daniel and Heather about the issue. Yes, things are starting to culminate and it looks like disaster could be striking these two families again.