HOLLYWOOD—It is back America, the second season of the Showtime hit, that I don’t think many people expected, “Dexter: Resurrection” has kicked off. I was living in heaven last year watching the “Dexter” prequel series and then seeing the original “Dexter” return in the flesh. I will admit I’m still upset, about the prequel series being cancelled, but still having “Dexter: Resurrection” is a massive plus.

Why? Michael C. Hall. The guy is fantastic in this role of a character who is unlike anything I’ve seen. You have a serial killer who kills other serial killers! I mean the concept alone is just genius. He is like the ultimate anti-hero. He is the guy taking out the bad guys, but in the process, he is also a bad guy. So as a viewer why do we root for this man? I think because we see him as taking out people who actually want to do harm to innocent people.

The problem with Dexter is that his actions tend to put his friends and family in dire situations with deadly results a lot of the time. I mean his sister Deb died as a result, not to mention the love of his life, as a result of his lifestyle. We thought with that mini-series that “Dexter” was officially done and over, but the writers cooked up a way to bring Dexter back to the forefront and I love every minute of it.

Dexter has gotten into his groove of adapting to living in New York, after some dicey situations with a series of serial killers and being placed in a situation where his son was looked at as a top contender. Hate to say it, but like father like son because Harrison (Jake Alcott) has tendencies like his dad, but he is able to control them to a degree. Season 2 sees many changes, as Harrison is now a police officer in New York City, but he is moving in a different direction with a potential new relationship and a new partner that could be interesting as the season unfolds.

That partner is Fiona Mixon (Nona Parker Johnson), who just happens to be the daughter of NYPD Homicide Captain Mixon (Bokeem Woodbine). Harrison is going to have to navigate dicey waters there. This time Dexter might be dealing with two series killers, one who has showed his chops in episode 1, while another was introduced, but his mayhem is not yet evident.

Those killers are The Five Borough Killer (Dan Stevens), and The New York Ripper (Brian Cox), Cox’s character is interesting as Detective Wallace (Kadia Saraf), who has been hunting the Ripper for quite some time, but hasn’t gotten that crucial evidence to nail this elusive killer. I’m very intrigued by this relationship with Wallace and The New York Ripper. Is this a personal issue for Wallace? I sense that is the case, and I need to see this unfold.

We already have the return of Uma Thurman’s character, Charley Brown, but she has yet to appear, at least not the first episode, but she’s turning up at some point. In addition, Dexter is going to navigate his temptation as his son follows in dad’s footsteps, but will he ab able to turn the other cheek with some of those antics? New episodes of “Dexter: Resurrection” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Showtime.

Written By David Miller