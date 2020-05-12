AMERICA— MLB will present to the Players Association the possibility of adding a designated hitter to the National League this year.

Currently, a designated hitter is only allowed in the American League but this can soon change if passed. A designated hitter allows teams to have one player known as the DH to bat in place of the pitcher. Making the DH rule MLB wide is aimed at keeping pitchers healthier during a shortened schedule due to COVID-19, as this season or any shortened season could include increased doubleheaders and/or fewer off-days to make up for lost time. Although it would be temporary, this can open possibilities of becoming permanent.

For many years, the DH rule becoming available in the National League had been discussed but never came to a reality. Many in favor of the DH rule feel it would decrease the amount of strikeouts, in addition to keeping pitchers healthy throughout the season.

There is currently no baseball but there is talks about the sport returning this summer.