UNITED STATES — On Wednesday, July 22, Both President Trump and Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security announced that DHS Officers will remain in Portland, Oregon until they quench the violence and rioting that has overtaken the city.

President Trump reported from the East Room at the White House that the presence of law enforcement in cities plagued by violence had become necessary. The city of Portland, Oregon is one of those cities. Violence and rioting for 53 days straight included vandalism and attacks on officers attempting to gain control of the chaos.

“Today, I’m announcing a surge of federal law enforcement into American communities plagued by violent crime. We’ll work every single day to restore public safety, protect our nation’s children, and bring violent perpetrators to justice. We’ve been doing it, and you’ve been seeing what’s happening all around the country. We’ve just started this process, and, frankly, we have no choice but to get involved,” President Trump said.

This statement comes after the President’s previous announcement forewarning the local officials of violent-stricken, rioting communities that if they did not gain control of their cities, the Federal Government would be forced to act.

More information may be found on the White House web page announcing Operation Legend, “Combatting Violent Crime in American Cities.”

On Tuesday, July 21, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolfe, Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Mark Morgan, and Federal Protective Service Deputy Director of Operations Richard Cline conducted a press conference to address violence, chaos, and anarchy in Portland, Oregon.

“There were well over 1,000 protestors gathered at the courthouse by 9:30; no DHS action was taken at that time as the crowd remained peaceful. Despite a no-fly zone around the courthouse, a drone was spotted in use.

“Around 10:20 p.m. local time, however, violent anarchists began their nightly assault of the courthouse. Rioters began to barricade the front of the courthouse and assaulted officers inside of the courthouse with lasers – which can cause permanent blindness,” Cline said.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Chad Wolfe, reiterated that they would support peaceful protestors.

“What’s happening in [Portland] the city [by the Courthouse] is not peaceful protesting. We have been forced because of local law enforcement presence to take measures such as arrests to protect our officials,” Wolfe stated.

Wolf then minded the media, to tell the truth, calling out false news reports. These agents are not military. Wolf relayed the reason the officers were wearing camouflage. They are police that works on the border. It is their normal uniform.

“We will not retreat. We will continue to take appropriate action to protect our facilities and our law enforcement officers,” Wolfe said.