FAYETTEVILLE, NC—On January 9, Lynette Hardaway, better known as, “Diamond,” from the conservative talk show duo Diamond and Silk, died unexpectedly in her North Carolina home. A cause of death has not been released to the public.

Diamond and Silk had their own show on Newsmax and appeared on Fox News, as commentators on the Sean Hannity Show.

In their Twitter biography, Diamond and Silk referred to themselves as, “Trump’s most loyal supporters.”



Ineitha Lynette Hardaway (Diamond) and Haneitha Rochelle Hardaway Richardson (Silk) were sisters and had three other siblings. To the family, they were known as Lynette and Rochelle.





They had their own comedy routine on YouTube where they were known to “Stump for Trump.” They’d promote Trump on their show or denounce Black Lives Matter.



“Really bad news for Republicans and frankly all Americans. Our beautiful Diamond of Diamond and Silk has just passed away at her home in the state she loved so much, North Carolina. Silk was with her all the way and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere or at any time! Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably because her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest in peace our magnificent Diamond. You will be greatly missed,” said Former President Donald Trump on Truth Social.



Evangelist and niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Dr. Alveda King tweeted:



“Mourning the loss of my dear friend, Diamond! May god bring comfort to all who knew you in the days ahead. Dearest Diamond (Ineithia Hardaway) of Diamond and Silk has passed on,” Dr. King announced. “Remembering the prayers and marches we shared as a group. Oh my; words cannot express it. She truly will be missed.”