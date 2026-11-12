UNITED STATES—Gosh, we’re already in the second week of November and it seemed like time is flying by, and the weather is starting to shift from warmth to chilly. Yes, if you live in the Midwest, winter is coming. As a result, you have those leaves starting to fall from the trees. Literally 2 weeks ago it was in the mid 60s and low 70s where I live, today it was like 40 degrees.

The leaves are starting to drop from the trees, and my lawn looks like mayhem to say the least. The problem is you have to contemplate rather to start raking the leaves as they fall or just wait until the trees are completely bare. I like to do a little bit of both. I don’t want to wait until the leaves are so grand, it takes me an entire day to do the front lawn. Yeah, the back lawn is another day in itself.

The worse feeling is raking all the leaves, just for the wind or rain to swoop in and blow leaves from the neighborhood all over your lawn once again. Ugh, that happens to my property all the time, and it just knocks the wind out of you. It is not so much the raking the leaves that is the problem. Yes, it is indeed a workout where you need to have strong arms and good equipment.

Placing the leaves into the paper bag; that is the difficult goal. Why? One person alone struggles so much finishing the accomplishment. The wind blows, the leaves don’t fall effortlessly into the bag, and what you’ve raked you have to re-rake. Its work, so much work to the point that I’d rather cut the grass then rake leaves. I feel sorry for people with tons of leaves or massive lawns.

That means there are more leaves to rake and bag. I’m typically doing anywhere between 15 and 20 bags of leaves each season. I tend to find myself in the predicament where I’m raking the leaves when they are wet, dirty and its windy weather. I recently told someone that I’m okay raking leaves when it rains.

Why? It is so much easier to dispose of the leaves in the paper bags! The wind is not blowing the leaves, and they have a bit of weight to them, which helps secure the brown paper bag. I would vastly argue against waiting till all the leaves fall off all the trees. It just makes the chaos so much more difficult. If you do a little bit today, a little bit tomorrow and throughout the week, before you know it, you’ve completed all the yard work.

That is the good part. The bad part if you leave in parts of the country where you get the white stuff, get prepared to start shoveling a bit of snow or a lot of snow. Seems when you think you don’t have yard work to do, there is always something that has to be done.

Written By Jason Jones