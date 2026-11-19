UNITED STATES—I did something recently that I have not done in years: a digital detox. My computer seems to be on 24/7, but I recently had a sabbatical and took a significant period of time off. Life has been chaotic, sick parents, working to death (at times figuratively) and not having a moment to breathe.

I noted I was going to completely detach myself from tech, and I did it in a way that totally gave me some peace. I didn’t turn on my computer for days at a time. That is unheard of for me, but I love every minute of it. I didn’t realize how much I needed it. If I was getting emails, it was not a worry for me. I was not checking messages on my phone, I was not replying to things, I just told myself I needed a break from it all.

I didn’t realize how glued to tech I have been the past few years. Checking my phone every so often because I was concerned about receiving an email or message, and in reality, nothing of urgency was unfolding. Some of us allow technology to hold us hostage, and I was doing the same thing. Then it hit me.

You’re not working right now, you don’t have to worry about emails, messages or anything; enjoy life, breathe, take in the sun, go outdoors find some inner peace because life is short.

Let me repeat that life is short, you don’t know what is going to unfold from one day to the next. Your social media, your email, your phone, your iPad should not dictate your life, but the reality is so many Americans actually allow it to transpire. They are glued to dictate and sometimes it feels like they use it as a mechanism not to have to interact. Yes, we are lacking communication and interpersonal skills because everyone is glued to their phones when they should be glued to life.

Digital tech is a distraction for many of us, and we go hours on end looking at emails, scouring social media and then it hits you: what have I been doing! Those 2 hours on social media could be more productive doing things that actually improve your life.

Cleaning the house, doing yardwork, shredding junk mail or old bills, volunteering to those in need, reading a book, watching a movie, drawing, there are so many things we can all do to focus our energies on things improving life, and not being glued to tech 24/7.

Written By Jason Jones